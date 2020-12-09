Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Terry Fontenot

While Mickey Loomis deserves the bulk of the credit for helping turn around one of the NFL's long-suffering franchises, it's clear for his rise in the organization that Terry Fontenot is thought highly of for his role in helping do that. The Saints have been able to field talented rosters for much of the past 15 years, winning one Super Bowl and claiming six NFC South titles. They are on their way towards winning their fourth-straight division title, all of which have come while Fontenot was in a key role in the organization. New Orleans has constantly been in tough cap situations, but they've managed to sustain success on the field.

"You watch Mickey Loomis -- who I think is the best in the league -- and coach Payton -- I think he's the best in the league -- and the way they do things in an organization like this and you'll learn a lot. I think that's why people get opportunities from here. We understand that, and it's good. But at the end of the day, you've got to win football games if anybody's going to get an opportunity. So right now that's what we're looking forward to -- bringing in the right players so we can win games and win championships." – Terry Fontenot to Evan Woodbery ofThe Times-Picayune