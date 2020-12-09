Falcons reportedly considering Terry Fontenot as next GM

On Tuesday evening, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Terry Fontenot, the vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel for the New Orleans Saints, "will be interviewed by the Falcons, according to a person within the NFL familiar with the situation."
Ledbetter noted in his report that Fontenot has "helped general manager Mickey Loomis build the Saints into a Super Bowl contender." Fontenot reportedly interviewed for the New York Jets' general manager position back in 2019.
It's worth noting that the National Football League recently approved a plan to reward teams with draft picks for developing minority coaches and general managers. Under the plan, teams who end up losing minority staff members to head coaching jobs or other high-level positions like general manager, will receive draft picks as compensation.
The idea, according to Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY, is to "bolster minority hiring for high-level jobs against the backdrop of a lagging record of diversity by its teams." Bell summarized the resolution as follows:
- A team that loses a minority assistant coach who becomes a head coach or loses a personnel executive who becomes a general manager will receive third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two drafts.
- A team that loses two minority staffers to head coach and general manager positions would receive three third-round picks.
The Falcons parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11, falling to 0-5 at that point.