Falcons reportedly considering Terry Fontenot as next GM

It's worth noting that the National Football League recently approved a plan to reward teams with draft picks for developing minority coaches and general managers. Under the plan, teams who end up losing minority staff members to head coaching jobs or other high-level positions like general manager, will receive draft picks as compensation.

The idea, according to Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY, is to "bolster minority hiring for high-level jobs against the backdrop of a lagging record of diversity by its teams." Bell summarized the resolution as follows:

A team that loses a minority assistant coach who becomes a head coach or loses a personnel executive who becomes a general manager will receive third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two drafts.

A team that loses two minority staffers to head coach and general manager positions would receive three third-round picks.