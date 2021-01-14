Terry Fontenot the 'favorite' to be Falcons' next GM, per report

According to a tweet by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Saints vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel Terry Fontenot has been identified as the favorite for the Falcons' vacant general manager position.
Rapoport also reports that the Falcons would wait to finalize a deal until the Saints are out of the postseason. After beating the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round, the Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans swept Tampa Bay in its season series this season.
Fontenot began his NFL career with the Saints and worked his way up through the organization for the next 18 years. He spent time as a pro scouting assistant and an assistant in player personnel. Eventually, Fontenot was promoted to pro scout, a role he held for seven seasons before being promoted again to director of pro scouting, which he held for the same amount of time. Fontenot was then made Loomis's right-hand man in 2020 when his role expanded to become vice president/assistant general manager – pro personnel
Fontenot has been connected to the Falcons as a general manager candidate for some time. Multiple reports have surfaced stating Fontenot is considered among the finalists for the job, alongside Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes. He's also been linked to Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as a possible head coach, general manager pairing in Atlanta.
