Falcons interview Terry Fontenot for general manager

Fontenot is currently the Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel

Jan 06, 2021 at 02:26 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Fontenot_Terry
Photo by Michael C. Hebert

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel, for its general manager vacancy on Wednesday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.

Fontenot is in his 18th season with the Saints organization and and first as vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel. Fontenot got his foot in the NFL door as a marketing intern with the Saints. It was in that role when general manager Mickey Loomis noticed Fontenot and asked him to join the team's scouting staff as an intern.

RELATED CONTENT

Since then, Fontenot has worked his way up through the organization, spending time as a pro scouting assistant and an assistant in player personnel. Fontenot was promoted to pro scout, a role he held for seven seasons before being promoted again to director of pro scouting, which he held for the same amount of time. Fontenot was then made Loomis's right-hand man in 2020 when his role expanded to become vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel.

So far the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for general manager:

  • Dec. 18: Anthony Robinson, Atlanta Falcons director of college scouting
  • Dec. 18: Rick Smith, former Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations
  • Jan. 5: Brad Holmes, Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting
  • Jan. 5: Morocco Brown, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting

On Monday, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild-card games on Jan. 10.

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.

af20_web_gm_tracker_cp_c

Get the latest updates!

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open general manager position

VIEW

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Todd Bowles

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles
news

Falcons brass say they won't be 'pigeon-holed' in head coach search

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and president Rich McKay will be thorough and open-minded in their search for the next head coach
news

Falcons to interview Todd Bowles for head coach, per report

The Bucs' defensive coordinator has been linked to the Falcons in multiple reports
news

CBS Sports ranks Falcons' head coach candidates

With dozens of candidates vying for coveted coaching jobs, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports takes a shot at identifying each team's top three coaching candidates
news

Arthur Blank won't make any Falcons players 'off limits,' including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Blank won't tie the hands of whoever he hires to become the Falcons' next head coach and general manager
news

Falcons interview Morocco Brown for general manager

Brown is currently the Indianapolis Colts' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons interview Brad Holmes for general manager

Holmes is currently the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Top News

Deion Sanders hires former Falcons coach and player at Jackson State

Falcons brass say they won't be 'pigeon-holed' in head coach search

A.J. Terrell among CBS Sports final Rookie Power Rankings

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Todd Bowles

Advertising