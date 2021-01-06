Falcons interview Terry Fontenot for general manager

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel, for its general manager vacancy on Wednesday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.

Fontenot is in his 18th season with the Saints organization and and first as vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel. Fontenot got his foot in the NFL door as a marketing intern with the Saints. It was in that role when general manager Mickey Loomis noticed Fontenot and asked him to join the team's scouting staff as an intern.

