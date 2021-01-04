NFL Draft order: Falcons officially own No. 4 pick

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Order updated following the Raiders-Broncos outcome.

With the top two spots in the NFL Draft order locked up before Week 17 even started, the best the Atlanta Falcons could do after losing 44-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was land the No. 3 spot – if the Houston Texans could knock off the Tennessee Titans later in the day.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the Texans lost and now the Falcons officially own the No. 4 pick in April's draft. Even though both Houston and Atlanta finish with the year 4-12 marks, the Texans have the higher pick (which is owned by the Miami Dolphins) because of lower strength of schedule. Atlanta has never held the fourth-overall pick in its draft history.

As of right now, the top five picks are locked in.

Pick Nos. 6-18 – the teams that will not qualify for playoff spots – will be finalized at the conclusion of the Sunday night game between Washington and Philadelphia.

The order is decided by the strength of schedule of their opponents. Other tiebreakers include division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers and then a coin toss. Remember, the NFL expanded the playoff format to seven teams from each conference beginning this year.

Below is the draft order of the 18 teams that would not make the playoffs if the season ended today, as per Tankathon.

(1-15)
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .549
(2-14)
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Strength of schedule: .594
(10-6)
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
Texans (4-12) strength of schedule: .541
(4-12)
4
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
Strength of schedule: .551
(4-11-1)
5
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Strength of schedule: .530
(4-10-1)
6
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
Strength of schedule: .533
(5-11)
7
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Strength of schedule: .506
(5-11)
8
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Strength of schedule: .529
(5-11)
9
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Strength of schedule: .566
(6-10)
10
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Strength of schedule: .470
(6-10)
11
Giants_table
New York Giants
Strength of schedule: .502
(6-10)
12
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Strength of schedule: .549
(7-9)
13
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Strength of schedule: .482
(7-9)
14
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Strength of schedule: .504
(7-9)
15
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Strength of schedule: .527
(8-8)
16
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Strength of schedule: .474
(8-8)
17
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Strength of schedule: .539
(10-6)
18
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Strength of schedule: .467

