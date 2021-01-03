Falcons head coach search: More names emerge as reported candidates

"In the league it changes every five to seven years whether it's offensive coaches to defensive coaches, to young-gun run-and-shoot coaches to zone scheme defensive coaches. It's a fad and it'll pass and it'll change every couple of years," Bowles told CBS Sports. "You really look at who wins all the Super Bowl they're usually defensive coaches, most of them anyway. Look at Belichick and Tomlin and Dungy and Parcells and Cowher. There are a ton of defensive coaches who win Super Bowls. There's something to be said about that."

Smith has been with the Titans since 2011 and has held a number of positions, including tight ends coach, offensive line assistant, offensive quality control coach and defensive quality control coach. Under Smith in 2020, the Titans offense ranks No. 5 in the league in total yards per game (390.1) and No. 2 overall in rushing yards per game (160.1). The Titans are also third in the league in scoring, putting up 30.0 points per game.