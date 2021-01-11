Reports: Joe Brady, Terry Fontenot pairing 'very possible' for Falcons

Jan 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons are continuing their thorough search for their next head coach and general manager, but two names emerged Monday in multiple reports as possible favorites.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons could be eyeing Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as head coach and New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot as general manager. Atlanta has already interviewed both candidates.

There's been no official indication from the organization about which way they are leaning with their search at this point in time.

CBS Sports senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones tweeted on Monday morning that a union between Brady and Fontenot "is very possible" in Atlanta, a report local reporters who cover the Falcons then echoed.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic used the phrase "gaining steam" to describe his sense of how things are trending with Atlanta's view of Brady and Fontenot, and WSB-TV sports director Zach Klein said he'd be surprised if that wasn't the choice with "all signs pointing to Falcons making this a reality."

Brady has been one of the fastest-rising coaches in football. A former member of the Saints coaching staff, Brady gained widespread acclaim for his role with LSU's historic 2019 offense and helping Joe Brady win the Heisman Award. His first season as Panthers offensive coordinator didn't amount to the same success, but Brady is still someone many believe will be a head coach in the future.

Fontenot has been in New Orleans for the past 18 years, the entirety of his NFL career. In that time, he's worked his way up through the Saints organization and served as vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel for the first time in 2020. Fontenot spent seven seasons as a pro scout and another seven seasons as director of pro scouting, helping build one of the league's most talented rosters.

