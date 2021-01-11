Reports: Joe Brady, Terry Fontenot pairing 'very possible' for Falcons

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic used the phrase "gaining steam" to describe his sense of how things are trending with Atlanta's view of Brady and Fontenot, and WSB-TV sports director Zach Klein said he'd be surprised if that wasn't the choice with "all signs pointing to Falcons making this a reality."

Brady has been one of the fastest-rising coaches in football. A former member of the Saints coaching staff, Brady gained widespread acclaim for his role with LSU's historic 2019 offense and helping Joe Brady win the Heisman Award. His first season as Panthers offensive coordinator didn't amount to the same success, but Brady is still someone many believe will be a head coach in the future.