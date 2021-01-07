Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Joe Brady

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady

Jan 07, 2021 at 12:58 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons are conducting a thorough search to find their next head coach.

Team president and CEO Rich McKay is primarily overseeing the search and will consult trusted advisors before he and Falcons owner Arthur Blank reach a decision. It's unclear exactly how long this process will take, but there are already some candidates who have been linked to the Falcons.

As Atlanta continues to go about its search, we'll compile some of the more notable facts and information about each candidate reportedly in the running for the Falcons' opening.

Brady

Joe Brady

Current title: Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator

Key NFL roles

Brady just completed his first season as Panthers offensive coordinator, but he is viewed as a fast-rising head coach candidate with a very sharp offensive mind. Prior to joining Carolina, Brady was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the LSU Tigers, who won the national championship behind one of the most accomplished offenses in college history. Brady's NFL start came with the New Orleans Saints, where he spent two seasons as an offensive assistant learning from head coach Sean Payton.

10 notable players coached

Carolina Panthers

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater
  • RB Christian McCaffrey
  • WR D.J. Moore
  • WR Robby Anderson

LSU

  • QB Joe Burrow
  • WR Ja'Marr Chase
  • WR Justin Jefferson

New Orleans Saints

  • QB Drew Brees
  • WR Michael Thomas
  • RB Alvin Kamara

Overall team and unit success while in prominent role

Carolina Panthers OC (2020)

2020 team record: 5-11

  • Yards per game: 349.5 (NFL rank: 21)
  • Points per game: 21.9 (24)
  • Explosive plays: 101 (14)
  • First downs per game: 20.9 (21)
  • Offensive Pro Bowlers: 0

LSU (2019)

2019 team record: 15-0

  • Yards per game: 568.4 (CFB rank: 1)
  • Points per game: 48.4 (1)
  • Explosive plays: 303 (1)
  • First downs per game: 27.9 (2)

Notable coaches worked under

Carolina Panthers

  • Matt Rhule – head coach

LSU

  • Ed Orgeron – head coach
  • Steve Ensminger – offensive coordinator

New Orleans Saints

  • Sean Payton – head coach
  • Pete Carmichael – offensive coordinator

Penn State

  • James Franklin – head coach
  • Joe Moorhead – offensive coordinator
  • John Donavan – offensive coordinator

Telling quote

"He's a very calm human being. He doesn't get rattled. He's able to focus. When he makes a correction, I think he's a disarming guy who doesn't offend anybody. Yet, by the same token, I think he's not afraid to let them know when they haven't done things the way he wants them done. He's got a burning desire to be as good as he can be." Former William & Mary offensive coordinator Kevin Rogers told Alaina Getzenberg

