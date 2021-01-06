Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles

Bowles is in his second season as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator, and he's been lauded for the work he's done with the unit. Bowles transformed Tampa Bay's defense from one of the league's worst run defense in 2018 to the very best run defense in 2019; he also helped the secondary have a strong second half turnaround. Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Bowles served as head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18. His run with the team also featured an imposing defense, especially against the run. Bowles began to gain national recognition for his work as defensive coordinator in Arizona from 2013-14, when he was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the AP and PFWA in 2014.