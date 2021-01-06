Falcons to interview Todd Bowles for head coach, per report

Prior to joining the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2019, Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18 where he compiled a 24-40 overall record in four seasons. Bowles also served as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2011 and went 2-1.

On Monday, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10

So far the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:

Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach

Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator