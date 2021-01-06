Falcons to interview Todd Bowles for head coach, per report

The Bucs’ defensive coordinator has been linked to the Falcons in multiple reports

Jan 06, 2021 at 10:14 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_19011720842681
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A second report has emerged linking Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to the Atlanta Falcons' head coach vacancy.

Late Tuesday night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that "the Falcons will interview Bowles next week for their vacant head-coaching position."

RELATED CONTENT

On Sunday, NFL.com reported that Bowles – as well as Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley – were "among the candidates Atlanta has been researching."

Under Bowles this season, the Bucs defense have emerged as one of the league's best units. Tampa is plus-eight in turnover differential (No. 6 in the league), has a total of 25 takeaways (No. 4), has surrendered 327.1 total yards per game (No. 6) and is giving 22.2 points per game (No. 8). Tampa Bay has the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, surrendering just 80.6 yards per game.

AP_17220700553878
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Prior to joining the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2019, Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18 where he compiled a 24-40 overall record in four seasons. Bowles also served as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2011 and went 2-1.

On Monday, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10

So far the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:

  • Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach
  • Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.

af20_web_hc-gm_tracker_cp

Get the latest updates!

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open head coach position

VIEW

Related Content

news

CBS Sports ranks Falcons' head coach candidates

With dozens of candidates vying for coveted coaching jobs, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports takes a shot at identifying each team's top three coaching candidates
news

Arthur Blank won't make any Falcons players 'off limits,' including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Blank won't tie the hands of whoever he hires to become the Falcons' next head coach and general manager
news

Falcons interview Morocco Brown for general manager

Brown is currently the Indianapolis Colts' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons interview Brad Holmes for general manager

Holmes is currently the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons interview Robert Saleh for head coach

The 49ers' defensive coordinator completed an interview with the Falcons remotely on Monday
news

Report: Falcons ask Panthers permission to interview Joe Brady

Brady just wrapped up his first season in the NFL as Carolina's offensive coordinator
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Robert Saleh

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

Top News

Falcons to interview Todd Bowles for head coach, per report

CBS Sports ranks Falcons' head coach candidates

Mykal Walker named to 2020 PFF All-Rookie Team

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Advertising