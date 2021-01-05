CBS Sports ranks Falcons' head coach candidates

This is what we know: The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a head coach and the team has interviewed the following candidates (in order):

Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach

Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator

Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

That's it. There have been a number of reports linking other coaches to the Falcons but, for now, only those three men listed above have actually interviewed with the club. If you'd like to see all of the names associated with the Falcons' search, check out our updating Head Coach Tracker.

As of right now, there are a total of six teams currently looking to fill vacancies at head coach. With dozens of interesting candidates vying for those coveted spots, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently took a shot at identifying each team's top three coaching candidates.

So, how does Dajani see the Falcons' big board shaking out at the moment? Here's his top three:

Eric Bieniemy Robert Saleh Raheem Morris