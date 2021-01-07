Falcons interview Joe Brady for head coach

The Panthers’ offensive coordinator completes his interview with the Falcons remotely

Jan 07, 2021 at 09:32 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_20330119371574
AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the head coach position on Wednesday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.

In just four years, Brady has gone from a graduate assistant at Penn State to working as an offensive assistant coach under Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints to the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU (and winning a national championship) to being named the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

RELATED CONTENT

And after one season in the NFL, at least a few teams – the Falcons included – are apparently lining up to see what Brady is all about. As noted above, Brady made a name for himself when he joined the coaching staff at LSU and helped transform that offense into a juggernaut. The Tigers not only won the 2019 CFP National Championship, but quarterback Joe Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy and was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals after playing under Brady.

This past season the Panthers' offense ranked 21st overall in total yards per game (349.5), No. 18 in passing yards per game (243.0), No. 21 in rushing yards per game (106.5) and were 24th overall in points per game (21.9).

AP_20011606556841
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

So far the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:

  • Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach
  • Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

On Monday, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs, and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.

af20_web_hc-gm_tracker_cp

Get the latest updates!

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open head coach position

VIEW

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons interview Terry Fontenot for general manager

Fontenot is currently the Saints' vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Todd Bowles

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles
news

Falcons brass say they won't be 'pigeon-holed' in head coach search

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and president Rich McKay will be thorough and open-minded in their search for the next head coach
news

Falcons to interview Todd Bowles for head coach, per report

The Bucs' defensive coordinator has been linked to the Falcons in multiple reports
news

CBS Sports ranks Falcons' head coach candidates

With dozens of candidates vying for coveted coaching jobs, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports takes a shot at identifying each team's top three coaching candidates
news

Arthur Blank won't make any Falcons players 'off limits,' including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Blank won't tie the hands of whoever he hires to become the Falcons' next head coach and general manager
news

Falcons interview Morocco Brown for general manager

Brown is currently the Indianapolis Colts' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith
news

Falcons interview Brad Holmes for general manager

Holmes is currently the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting

Top News

Falcons interview Joe Brady for head coach

A.J. Terrell among CBS Sports final Rookie Power Rankings

Falcons interview Terry Fontenot for general manager

Mykal Walker named to 2020 PFF All-Rookie Team

Advertising