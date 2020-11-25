Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Reggie McKenzie

As Atlanta continues to go about its search, we'll compile some of the more notable facts and information about each candidate reportedly in the running for the Falcons' opening.

Reggie McKenzie

While currently with the Dolphins, a team in the midst of one of the NFL's more notable turnarounds, McKenzie is best known for his time with the Oakland Raiders. For seven years, from 2012-18, McKenzie served as general manager for the Raiders, becoming the first person since Al Davis to hold that role in Oakland. In 2016, McKenzie was named the NFL's Executive of the Year by multiple news outlets, including the Pro Football Writers Association. Prior to joining the Raiders, McKenzie spent 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, including 11 as director of pro personnel and four as director of football operations.