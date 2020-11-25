Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Champ Kelly

Kelly seems primed to thrive in a football landscape growing ever more intertwined with analytics. Prior to going into football as a profession, Kelly worked with IBM from 2002-05 and earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Kentucky. Kelly also has a background as a player. He played both wide receiver and defensive back at Kentucky from 1998-01 and then went on to become a standout defender with United Indoor Football.

"Scouts sometimes look at a player and say he's angry, he can't learn, he can't listen. I might sit in a room with him and have a whole different opinion because I feel I know his heart. Yes, he has anger problems, but they were caused by a generational curse, and he just needs someone to believe in him. Or this guy's a captain of his team, he checks all the boxes. I'm talking to him, and I come away saying this dude is selfish. He doesn't care about the team. He played all of you all." – Champ Kelly to Dan Pompei of The Athletic.