Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

The Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for a new general manager. That's not breaking news, of course, but any time an actual name is associated with the club by a credible media outlet is, however.

So far, half a dozen names have been associated with the Falcons' search for the person who will oversee the team's football operations in 2021 and beyond. In order of the reports:

For more on those men, be sure to check out our GM Tracker, a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position that also includes links to all of the reports as well as things to know about each person.

On Wednesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote a story about general manager candidates creating the most buzz right now. He also put the list of names that he is "hearing the most chatter about" into three tiers:

First Time Guys

Previous GMs Now Out Of The NFL

Non-Traditional GMs.