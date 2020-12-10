Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

Four names already associated with the Atlanta Falcons GM search appear on list that CBS Sports Insider Jason La Canfora is ‘hearing the most chatter about’

Dec 10, 2020 at 05:18 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

1210_GMlist-CBS

The Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for a new general manager. That's not breaking news, of course, but any time an actual name is associated with the club by a credible media outlet is, however.

So far, half a dozen names have been associated with the Falcons' search for the person who will oversee the team's football operations in 2021 and beyond. In order of the reports:

For more on those men, be sure to check out our GM Tracker, a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position that also includes links to all of the reports as well as things to know about each person.

On Wednesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote a story about general manager candidates creating the most buzz right now. He also put the list of names that he is "hearing the most chatter about" into three tiers:

  • First Time Guys
  • Previous GMs Now Out Of The NFL
  • Non-Traditional GMs.

Four of the six names listed above – Fontenot, Smith, McKenzie and Riddick – made La Canfora's list and there's at least one name in each of the tiers. Here's what La Canfora specifically wrote about three of them:

Fontenot_Terry
Photo by Michael C. Hebert

Terry Fontenot

  • Tier listed under: First Time Guys
  • La Canfora's take: "Fontenot is someone else I expect to be on multiple interview lists."
AP_19029486031726
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Louis Riddick

  • Tier listed under: Non-Traditional GMs
  • La Canfora's take: "Riddick has raised his profile calling 'Monday Night Football' games as worked in personnel for WFT and Philadelphia most recently ..."
AP_962891879616
AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Rick Smith

  • Tier listed under: Previous GMs Now Out Of The NFL
  • La Canfora's take: "Smith will have the chance to interview for at least two of the jobs currently open from what I gather."

There are also a pair of names on this list that should be very familiar to Falcons fans: Former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and former assistant general manager Scott Pioli, who was also the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs once. Of Dimitroff La Canfora writes, "Dimitroff was just let go by Atlanta a few weeks back, but had a high profile as Falcons general manager, and of the men already let go in-season has the best odds of being able to get right back into the mix this offseason."

2020_AtlantaFalcons_Home_Helmet_1966

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open general manager position

VIEW

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Terry Fontenot

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former front office executive Terry Fontenot
news

Falcons reportedly considering Terry Fontenot as next GM

Fontenot is the vice president/assistant general manager of pro personnel for the New Orleans Saints
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Louis Riddick

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former front office executive Louis Riddick
news

Falcons reportedly considering Louis Riddick as next GM

Riddick used to be a scout with the Washington Football Team and was once the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Rick Smith

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former Texans general manager Rick Smith
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Reggie McKenzie

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Brad Holmes

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes
news

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Champ Kelly

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly
news

More names reportedly tied to Falcons GM search

The Falcons are reportedly compiling diverse list of GM candidates, according to multiple reports
news

Falcons reportedly considering Rick Smith as next GM

Under Smith, the Texans added notable stars like J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins to their roster

Top News

Is next Falcons GM on list compiled by CBS Sports insider?

SFTB: Stability and Super Bowls, re-signing Todd Gurley, Earl Thomas, signing more receivers?

Steven Means named Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Falcons GM search: Five things to know about Terry Fontenot

Advertising