Falcons reportedly considering Rick Smith as next GM

On Sunday morning, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that "former Texans GM Rick Smith is among the candidates the Falcons would like to speak with" for the open general manager position.
The Falcons parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11, falling to 0-5 at that point.
Smith, who was once a coach and a director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, became the general manager of the Houston Texans in 2006. He was 36 years old at the time and, as La Canfora reported, the youngest person in the NFL to hold the job. He later was named executive vice president of football operations of the Texans.
Under Smith, the Texans added notable stars like J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins to their roster.
La Canfora notes that Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay and Smith "have ties going back to their time on the NFL's competition committee," is "at the forefront of the NFL's push for more diversity" and is strongly supported by Troy Vincent, the league's head of football operations.