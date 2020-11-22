Falcons reportedly considering Rick Smith as next GM

The Falcons parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11, falling to 0-5 at that point.

Smith, who was once a coach and a director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, became the general manager of the Houston Texans in 2006. He was 36 years old at the time and, as La Canfora reported, the youngest person in the NFL to hold the job. He later was named executive vice president of football operations of the Texans.

Under Smith, the Texans added notable stars like J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins to their roster.