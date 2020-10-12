Arthur Blank says coaching changes, future moves all about one thing: 'It's called winning'

Falcons' decision 'not just a response to a 0-5' start

When asked about the decision to move on from Quinn and Dimitroff, Blank explained it was not made because of the team's current 0-5 record. Blank has shown patience with the regime that was in place, getting a big enough sample size before making a change.

Ultimately, the team's performance in recent seasons, Blank felt, did not match the standards he's set for the organization.

"It's called lack of winning," Blank said. "So, the problems we have to solve are all of the problems that are ahead of us that keep us from winning. And I'd add that this is not just a response to a 0-5. It's a response to, really, almost three-and-a-half years – post-Super Bowl – we've been playing less than .500 ball. So, when you look at that many games over a long period of time and you adjust for injuries, which every NFL team has, we just haven't performed to the level that we're capable of. We think our talent is better than we have the record at this point, and for a variety of reasons we weren't getting the results that we needed to get. So, the time for the change was now."

After the Falcons finished the 2019 season on a 6-2 run, Blank determined that Quinn and Dimitroff had done enough to receive the opportunity to show they could build upon that strong finish. All three parties entered the year with a clear goal: Returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

"We made it clear, and they made it clear – it was kind of a mutual, collateral, togetherness – that this year was going to be a playoff year or not – a bust, if you will," Blank said. "Dan signed up for that, and so did Thomas, and so did this owner, and so did Mr. McKay, our president and CEO. And our fans did too. So, it's pretty clear when you go 0-5 that's not going to happen.