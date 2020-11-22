More names reportedly tied to Falcons GM search

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of searching for their future general manager and several names have already emerged in reports by various media outlets.

On Sunday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith "is among the candidates" the Falcons are eyeing.

Adam Schefter of ESPN added three more names to go along with Smith, reporting that Chicago Bears assistant director of personnel Champ Kelly, Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes and former Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie are all being "targeted" by the Falcons, according to his sources.

The Falcons parted ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11. Atlanta named Raheem Morris the interim coach and Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay has been overseeing the team's day-to-day football operations.

Smith, who was once a coach and a director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, became the general manager of the Houston Texans in 2006. He was 36 years old at the time and, as La Canfora reported, the youngest person in the NFL to hold the job. He later was named executive vice president of football operations of the Texans. Under Smith, the Texans added notable stars like J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins to their roster.

According to Schefter, Kelly was "a prime candidate" for the Jets' general manager job once, and the "Rams have had strong drafts during which Holmes helped lead the way." He also noted that Holmes lives in Atlanta.