Falcons interview Brad Holmes for general manager

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Brad Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, for its general manager vacancy on Tuesday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.

Holmes, who once interned with the Atlanta Hawks, has spent his entire NFL career – one that spans more than 18 years – with the Rams organization. Holmes started as a public relations intern in 2003 and the following year he became a scouting assistant in 2004. Holmes worked his way up the ranks – as a national combine scout, area scout and national scout before becoming the director of college scouting in 2013.

