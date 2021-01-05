Falcons interview Brad Holmes for general manager

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Brad Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, for its general manager vacancy on Tuesday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.
Holmes, who once interned with the Atlanta Hawks, has spent his entire NFL career – one that spans more than 18 years – with the Rams organization. Holmes started as a public relations intern in 2003 and the following year he became a scouting assistant in 2004. Holmes worked his way up the ranks – as a national combine scout, area scout and national scout before becoming the director of college scouting in 2013.
In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Holmes told writer Eric Edholm that his goal is to be a general manager. "That's an ultimate goal for sure. It takes time and it takes luck, too. You just try to make as much of both as you can with hard work and preparation along the way," Holmes said.
Beginning Monday, in-person interviews may begin for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild-card games on Jan. 10.
Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.
