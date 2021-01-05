Falcons interview Brad Holmes for general manager

Holmes is currently the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting

Jan 05, 2021 at 01:17 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_163248556522
AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Brad Holmes, the Los Angeles Rams' director of college scouting, for its general manager vacancy on Tuesday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.

Holmes, who once interned with the Atlanta Hawks, has spent his entire NFL career – one that spans more than 18 years – with the Rams organization. Holmes started as a public relations intern in 2003 and the following year he became a scouting assistant in 2004. Holmes worked his way up the ranks – as a national combine scout, area scout and national scout before becoming the director of college scouting in 2013.

RELATED CONTENT

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Holmes told writer Eric Edholm that his goal is to be a general manager. "That's an ultimate goal for sure. It takes time and it takes luck, too. You just try to make as much of both as you can with hard work and preparation along the way," Holmes said.

AP_882293196438
AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance

Beginning Monday, in-person interviews may begin for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild-card games on Jan. 10.

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.

af20_web_gm_tracker_cp_c

Get the latest updates!

Click below for a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Atlanta Falcons' open general manager position

VIEW

Related Content

news

Arthur Blank won't make any Falcons players 'off limits,' including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Blank won't tie the hands of whoever he hires to become the Falcons' next head coach and general manager
news

Falcons interview Morocco Brown for general manager

Brown is currently the Indianapolis Colts' director of college scouting
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith
news

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' open general manager position
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
news

Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Tracker: Running list of candidates

Here is a collection of names being reported as candidates for the Falcons' head coach position
news

Falcons interview Robert Saleh for head coach

The 49ers' defensive coordinator completed an interview with the Falcons remotely on Monday
news

Report: Falcons ask Panthers permission to interview Joe Brady

Brady just wrapped up his first season in the NFL as Carolina's offensive coordinator
news

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Robert Saleh

An in-depth look at what the Falcons could be getting in San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh
news

Falcons reportedly plan to interview Arthur Smith for head coach 

The Falcons plan to interview Arthur Smith according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter 
news

Falcons interview Eric Bieniemy for head coach

The Chiefs' offensive coordinator completed an interview with the Falcons remotely on Monday

Top News

Mykal Walker named to 2020 PFF All-Rookie Team

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons GM Tracker: Running list of candidates

Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Eric Bieniemy

Advertising