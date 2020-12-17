Bill Polian on GM vacancy: It checks all the boxes

Question: Based on what you're saying, is there some kind of understanding that there are going to lumps – maybe some tough days, some tough stretches – during that that first year?

Polian: I think I would phrase it a little differently. First of all, Rome wasn't built in a day. The reason it's a cliché is because there's some truth to it. And it's more true in football than any other phase of certainly of life.

Secondly, you're going to have a break-in period as I said before, a learning curve. A new coaching staff has to get to know their players and what they can do and, more importantly, what they can't do. The roster has to be improved. Running back is obvious, need a bell cow there. That's just one area. Pass protection would be another.

All of that has to take place within the context of a new system, new personal relationships, new nomenclature, etc. You would be foolish to say, 'Oh yeah, we'll come in here and wave a magic wand and all of the sudden we're going to be back to 11-5.'

That's not realistic.

On the other hand, it is realistic and aspirational to say we want to build a team that gets better every week. That by the end of the season is competitive. And by the end of the season is invested – coaching staff and the players, players and the coaching staff.

Those are the benchmarks for success in the first year.

I never worried about what the record would be in the first year. Sometimes it's good, sometimes it's not. A lot of that is the bounce of the ball. My lord, this year with COVID, how would anyone predict anything? The NFL is a crazy place anyway – add that to it, it's worse.