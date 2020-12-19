Falcons interview Anthony Robinson, Rick Smith for general manager vacancy

Robinson, who is in his second season as the Falcons' director of college scouting, has worked in the team's personnel department for 13 seasons. He began his career in Atlanta as a scouting assistant for three seasons before being elevated to Southeast area scout and Eastern regional scout in 2016.

"I've always been intrigued with the aspect of coming up with a vision and a plan for your team and what you want it to look like, and then going out and evaluating those guys and bringing those type of players in – and go chase championships," Robinson said back in 2017. "I want to continue to move up and grow in this business. That's the goal."