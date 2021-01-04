Falcons reportedly plan to interview Arthur Smith for head coach 

The Falcons plan to interview Arthur Smith according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter 

Jan 04, 2021 at 06:35 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

ArthurSmith_KC

The Atlanta Falcons plan to interview current Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith, 38, is responsible for leading the Titans' offensive turnaround over the last two seasons. Tennessee ranked No. 4 (25.1) in points per game (30.7) in the 2020 season, following 2019 when his unit ranked No. 10 (25.1) in this category.

The Titans rank No. 2 in rushing offense averaging (168.1) yards per game. Smith's work to establish a rushing attack that highlights Derrick Henry has not gone unnoticed. Henry ranks No. 1 in rushing yards with 2,027. The Titans have also made the playoffs the two seasons Smith has been calling the plays on offense.

Beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina in 2006, Smith's rise in the coaching ranks has happened quickly. His first NFL job came with the Washington Football Team as a defensive quality assistant before joining the Titans in 2012 as an offensive quality control coach and has worked as the offensive line and assistant tight ends coach (2013), assistant tight ends coach (2014-2015), tight ends coach (2016-2018) before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

The Falcons have already completed interviews with Raheem Morris and Eric Bieniemy and are set to interview to interview Robert Saleh today as well.

Virtual interviews for head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs, and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.

