Raheem Morris on interview reports: 'Everything we're doing right now is an interview'

With two games remaining, Morris remains focused on winning games

Dec 23, 2020 at 01:25 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris will be interviewed by the team for its vacant head job.

Morris is 4-5 since taking over in his current role, and his performance thus far prompted Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay to reveal that he will get a chance to sit down and make his case.

"He will definitely, in the process, be interviewed," McKay told D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He's earned that right."

Morris, who has previously been an NFL head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has helped the Falcons increase their level of play, particularly on defense. Atlanta has two blowout wins – in Week 6 against Minnesota and Week 12 against Las Vegas – under Morris, but the Falcons are coming off yet another loss in which they held a lead in the fourth quarter.

With the season nearing its end Morris continues to make his case for a full-time head coaching role in Atlanta, but he has been adamant that he goes about doing so by taking a "1-0 approach" to each week. When asked about the reports of a future interview with the team, Morris kept a similar tone.

"Every single day I communicate to Rick McKay," Morris said. "Twice a week, you communicate with Arthur Blank. All of those things are looked at as interviews. My interactions with you guys (media), interactions I have around the building with everybody – our coaching staff, our players - the adjustments you make based on COVID-19 decisions or based on trying to get wins and going 1-0.

"Everything you do in these moments are interview type moments. So, everything we're doing right now is an interview. Everything is going to be an interview, and it always will be and it always has been. You've always got to remember that with everything you're doing."

Morris explained that it meant a lot to have it confirmed publicly that he would be getting an official interview following the season, but he remains focused on coming up with a plan for the future and the final two games.

Starting with those final two games, which will come against two of the best teams in the NFL, Morris can end the year on a high note and add to his resume. The Kansas City Chiefs, who boast one of the most talented offenses in the league and have just one loss, are up first. Then, a rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looms to close out the season.

The Falcons played arguably their best half of football on both sides of the ball in the first half in their first meeting against the Buccaneers, entering halftime with a 17-0 lead. They couldn't sustain that high level of play, however, and suffered a 31-27 defeat. If Atlanta can reverse the outcome two weeks from now, Morris's ongoing, in-season interview will have one more bright spot.

Grady Jarrett named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Defensive tackle Grady has earned another Pro Bowl nod following for his play in the 2020 season. The Pro Bowl rosters are determined by a combination of fan, player and coach voting, and both Koo and Jarrett are well-deserving of the recognition.

