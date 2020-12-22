Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Bengals, Jets move up as Falcons, Jaguars hit lows

Cincinnati, New York pull off stunning wins while Atlanta drops four places after losing its 10th game

A lot of teams' seasons will officially end in the next two weeks. For some it's more of a formality as they cling to long odds of clinching playoff berths. For 14 others in 2020, the dream of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy will live on a bit longer.

What we're seeing in December is a handful of teams getting hot at the right time. I see you, Buffalo, Cleveland, Tennessee and Miami. Others aren't looking so playoff-like, however. Yep, that means you, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles (the Rams, of course).

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 16 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(13-1)
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
CLINCHED DIVISION: The defending champs are clearly the team to beat coming down the stretch.
(11-3)
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
CLINCHED DIVISION: If there’s a team that has all of the key ingredients to challenge KC, it’s Buffalo.
(11-3)
3
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
CLINCHED DIVISION: I think they’re clearly the NFC’s best team right now.
(10-4)
4
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
They can beat you in a number of ways and that’s what it takes in the postseason.
(10-4)
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH: They gave the Chiefs a run for their money. Their hopes hinge on Brees’s health.
(9-5)
6
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
They scored 31 points in the final 30 minutes to pull out a road win. That’s what good teams do.
(11-3)
7
4
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH: Wow, after sitting atop the rankings for weeks they’ve lost three straight. I’m not worried. Yet.
(10-4)
8
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
I keep saying it: They show up, they take care of business, they beat you.
(10-4)
9
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
They have the parts in place to beat just about any team in this league.
(9-5)
10
2
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
How much better will they get with two games left? That’s the question now.
(10-4)
11
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH: They can beat any team in the NFC, but that lack of a pass rush will hurt them at some point.
(9-5)
12
1
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They’ll go as far as Lamar Jackson can take them. Stop him and you’ve got a (very) good chance.
(9-5)
13
6
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
When you lose to the Jets you drop six spots. At least. Bad loss.
(8-6)
14
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
They’re still alive and play a key division game this week.
(6-8)
15
1
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
They’re the leader (for now) in the NFC East clubhouse. Can they get it done?
(6-8)
16
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Things were looking up for a while, but not so much now.
(7-7)
17
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
They’re clearly pretenders this season.
(7-7)
18
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
They’ve got to solve the quarterback position this offseason.
(6-8)
19
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
ELIMINATED: The Cam Newton experiment didn’t go as planned. Now what?
(5-9)
20
Giants_table
New York Giants
Some how they’re still alive. They keep scrapping but have a way to go still.
(5-9)
21
8
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
They’ve won back-to-back games and no longer have a top-five draft pick.
(5-9)
22
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
ELIMINATED: They can play spoiler down the stretch for some teams.
(5-9)
23
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
ELIMINATED: They’ve clearly got a gem in Justin Herbert. That’s good news.
(5-9)
24
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
ELIMINATED: The Bills loss was a painful reminder of how far they need to go.
(5-9)
25
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
ELIMINATED: Lots of changes coming to Motown this offseason (and they’ve already started).
(4-9-1)
26
1
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
It looks like starting Jalen Hurts was the right call. Now what do they do with Carson Wentz?
(4-10)
27
4
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
ELIMINATED: Defense and the running game were exposed in another tough loss, this time to the Bucs.
(4-10)
28
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
ELIMINATED: An emotional game coming this weekend as they face their old coach, Ron Rivera.
(3-10-1)
29
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
ELIMINATED: They stunned the Steelers with Ryan Finley behind center. Read that again.
(4-10)
30
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
ELIMINATED: Deshaun Watson has to be pinching himself, hoping to wake up during this nightmare.
(1-13)
31
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
ELIMINATED: Jets win! Jets win! Wait. They no longer have the top pick in the NFL Draft.
(1-13)
32
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
ELIMINATED: Wondering what Trevor Lawrence looks like in teal? We might find out soon enough.
