Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Bengals, Jets move up as Falcons, Jaguars hit lows

A lot of teams' seasons will officially end in the next two weeks. For some it's more of a formality as they cling to long odds of clinching playoff berths. For 14 others in 2020, the dream of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy will live on a bit longer.
What we're seeing in December is a handful of teams getting hot at the right time. I see you, Buffalo, Cleveland, Tennessee and Miami. Others aren't looking so playoff-like, however. Yep, that means you, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles (the Rams, of course).
So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 16 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!
