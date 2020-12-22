Ito Smith will be Falcons' lead running back for rest of season

Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, ran it once against the Bucs for a loss of 1 yard. He also had two receptions for 15 yards. Hill had five carries for minus-2 yards and two catches for 9 yards.

The Falcons agreed to a one-year deal with Gurley back in April and expectations were high for the former AP Offensive Player of the Year. His best game was in a 23-16 loss to the Panthers back in Week 5 when he ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown. He also had four catches for 29 yards in that game, which ended up being Dan Quinn's final one as head coach.

Since then, Gurley's production has steadily declined. In the Falcons' last three games, Gurley has combined to run for 34 yards on 15 attempts. For the year, Gurley has totaled 644 yards on 182 carries and nine touchdowns on the ground. He has 21 catches for 113 yards.

Hill, a fifth-round pick in 2017, has rushed for 335 yards and one touchdown on 84 carries this season. He also has 19 catches for 132 yards. Hill's best performance this season came back in Week 3 when he ran nine times for 58 yards and a score in a 30-26 loss to the Bears.