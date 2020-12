The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jordan Miller from the team's reserve/injured list. Miller appeared in Atlanta's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers and recorded one special teams tackle. He was inactive the following three weeks.

Miller, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Washington. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recovering one fumble and making four tackles.