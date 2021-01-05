Falcons HC search: Five things to know about Robert Saleh

"So, offense, defense, special teams. It doesn't matter. It's the mindset of the person in charge that creates an atmosphere in which players compete and players fight for one another and players have a genuine love for one another, and that's what this building represents. So, all of the stuff that gets talked about with regards to that, just look at the leader in charge. You look at a guy like Kyle Shanahan, sure, he's [an offensive coach], but the man's a leader. The way he communicates with one another, with all of us, the way he communicates with John [Lynch] and vice versa and the expectations and the standards that he has is why he's an unbelievable head coach, not because he's a good play caller. It's because of what he represents as a leader and the way he communicates with us." – Robert Saleh on creating an effective team on both sides of the ball.