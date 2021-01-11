Falcons interview Arthur Smith for head coach

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for the head coach position on Monday. The interview was conducted remotely.

Under Smith in 2020, the Titans offense finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the league in total yards per game (396.4) and No. 2 overall in rushing yards per game (168.1) as running back Derrick Henry rushed for 2,027 yards and scored 17 touchdowns. The Titans were also fourth in the league in scoring, putting up 30.7 points per game.

Tennessee finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title but lost its wild-card matchup to Baltimore, 20-13, on Sunday.

Smith has been with the Titans since 2011 and has held a number of positions, including tight ends coach, offensive line assistant, offensive quality control coach and defensive quality control coach. Smith's other NFL experience includes working as a defensive quality assistant coach with the Washington Football Team from 2007-08.

So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:

  • Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach
  • Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
  • Jan. 6: Joe Brady, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator
  • Jan. 7: Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator

On Jan. 4, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.

