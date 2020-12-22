Report: Falcons will interview Raheem Morris for head coach

Raheem Morris is expected to get an interview for Atlanta's head coaching job following the season, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC 

Dec 22, 2020 at 02:52 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The Atlanta Falcons will interview Raheem Morris for the head coaching vacancy following the season, according to a report by D. Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC.

Morris, 44, is currently serving as the interim head coach for the Falcons. After the team parted ways with Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff following an 0-5 start, Morris was asked to take over. Since being given the interim title, Morris is 4-5 on the year.

Prior to being the interim head coach of the Falcons, Morris wore several hats in the organization. When Morris arrived in Atlanta in 2015, he was in charge of the defensive passing game as well as serving as the assistant head coach. In 2016, Morris moved to the offensive side of the ball and took over the wide receivers room for three and a half seasons. Halfway through the 2019 season, Morris was moved back to the defensive side of the ball and was asked to oversee the secondary. Immediately following the season, Morris was named defensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season where he and linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich would split the play-calling duties.

Before he arrived in Atlanta, Morris was the defensive backs coach in Washington D.C. under Mike Shanahan from 2012-14.

Morris quickly moved up the coaching ranks as he was once the youngest head coach in the NFL at the age of 32 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted him from defensive coordinator to head coach.

As head coach of the Buccaneers from 2009-11, Morris had a record of 17-31. In his first season, Tampa went 3-13. In his second season, he helped lead the Bucs to a 10-win season. His team wasn't able to sustain the same type of success in 2011 and finished 4-12.

Raheem Morris | Interim Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons have announced Raheem Morris as interim head coach.

