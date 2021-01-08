Falcons interview Nathaniel Hackett for head coach

Matt LaFleur hired Hackett as his offensive coordinator shortly after he was named the Packers head coach in January of 2019. The Packers finished 13-3 in 2019 and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Under Hackett, the Packers averaged 23.5 points per game, 112.2 rushing yards per game, 233.3 passing yards per game and 345.5 total yards per game.

In 2020, the Packers were even better on offense as they once again finished with a 13-3 mark and the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs. Green Bay was No. 1 in the league in points per game (31.8), No. 5 in total yards per game (389.0), No. 9 in passing yards per game (256.6) and No. 8 in rushing yards per game (132.4).