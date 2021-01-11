Falcons interview Todd Bowles for head coach

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for the head coach position on Monday. The interview was conducted remotely.
Bowles joined the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2019 and is in his second season as the defensive coordinator. Under Bowles this season, the Bucs defense has emerged as one of the league's better units.
Tampa finished the regular season plus-eight in turnover differential (No. 6 in the league), had a total of 25 takeaways (No. 4), surrendered 327.1 yards per game (No. 6), and gave up 22.2 points per game (No. 7). Tampa Bay had the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, surrendering just 80.6 yards per game.
Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18 where he compiled a 24-40 overall record in four seasons. Bowles also served as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2011 and went 2-1. Bowles began to gain national recognition for his work as defensive coordinator in Arizona from 2013-14, when he was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the AP and PFWA in 2014.
So far, the Falcons have interviewed the following candidates for head coach:
- Jan. 1: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons interim head coach
- Jan. 4: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator
- Jan. 4: Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
- Jan. 6: Joe Brady, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator
- Jan. 7: Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
- Jan. 11: Arthur Smith, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator
- Jan. 11: Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator
On Jan. 4, in-person interviews began for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason. Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.
