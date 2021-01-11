Falcons interview Todd Bowles for head coach

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for the head coach position on Monday. The interview was conducted remotely.

Bowles joined the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2019 and is in his second season as the defensive coordinator. Under Bowles this season, the Bucs defense has emerged as one of the league's better units.

Tampa finished the regular season plus-eight in turnover differential (No. 6 in the league), had a total of 25 takeaways (No. 4), surrendered 327.1 yards per game (No. 6), and gave up 22.2 points per game (No. 7). Tampa Bay had the No. 1 rushing defense in the league, surrendering just 80.6 yards per game.