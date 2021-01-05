Falcons interview Robert Saleh for head coach

The 49ers’ defensive coordinator completed an interview with the Falcons remotely on Monday

Jan 04, 2021
The Atlanta Falcons interviewed San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Monday. The interviewed was conducted remotely.

Earlier in the day, the Falcons interviewed Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator.

Saleh is finishing his fourth season as the 49ers' defensive coordinator. Under Saleh in 2020, San Francisco's defense ranked No. 5 in the league in total yards of offense allowed per game (314.4), fourth in average passing yards allowed (207.9), is tied for seventh in total rushing yards allowed per game (106.4) and is allowing 24.4 points per game. The 49ers also have 20 takeaways this season despite suffering a number of key injuries on that side of the ball.

The 49ers, who won the NFC championship and advanced to Super Bowl LIV in 2019, finished the year ranked No. 2 in total defense and No. 8 in scoring defense. 

Before joining San Francisco's coaching staff, Saleh spent three seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars' linebackers coach from 2014-16. Prior to that he was defensive quality control coach with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-13. Saleh's coaching career started in Houston, where was a coaching intern, defensive assistant and assistant linebackers coach for the Texans from 2005-10.

Beginning Monday, in-person interviews may begin for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason.

Virtual interviews for all head coach positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of wild-card games on Jan. 10.

Virtual interviews for high-level club employees and secondary football executive positions may begin. Once a candidate's employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.

