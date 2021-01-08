Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Falcons draft 'explosive freakazoid of an athlete'

It's the most wonderful time of the year: the NFL postseason is about to kick off.

Unfortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, they'll be sitting home watching the playoffs for a third straight season. That said, there are some exciting times ahead for Atlanta.

A new general manager and full-time head coach are on the way. And that means changes. Lots of changes. While the new regime will have plenty of work to do with this current Falcons roster, the good news is there are some nice pieces already in place.

What do the Falcons have to do in order to avoid being a spectator this time next year? They can start by drafting game-changers and difference-makers in April.