Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons address trenches by fortifying their offensive line in a big way
Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft appears to be a forgone conclusion. The Jaguars need a quarterback and the former Clemson star is considered to be one of the best prospects to come out at that position in the last four or five years.
Any other move here would be a total shocker.
The bigger question, especially if you are Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, is what will the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins do with the second and third picks? Whatever those two clubs do, whether it's making a pick or a trade, will undoubtedly impact what the Falcons do at No. 4.
And that's what I try to do here every week with these mock drafts: pay attention to headlines, recent team moves (i.e., the Matthew Stafford trade to the Rams) and assess each team's needs as I play out different scenarios. If the new Jets regime opts to take take a quarterback at No. 2 and the Dolphins decide to add a playmaker to their offense at No. 3, for example, that could make things very interesting for the Falcons.
So, without further ado, here is mock draft 5.0 presented by the Georgia Lottery with the updated draft order (see order explanation at the bottom of the page).
Jacksonville Jaguars: The draft card should already be filled out with Trevor Lawrence's name on it and ready to go. As soon as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off the draft and announces that the Jaguars are officially on the clock, someone from Jacksonville should hand Goodell the card before he even finishes his sentence. Lawrence checks all of the boxes and this one should be a no-brainer for the Jacksonville brass. The New York Jets are on the clock.
- Needs: QB, OT, CB