Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Falcons address trenches by fortifying their offensive line in a big way

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers definitely hit on quarterback Justin Herbert, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. Even crazier is the fact that Herbert became the first Chargers player to win the award since Don Woods did in 1974. It's pretty clear that the Chargers must build around Herbert. They must protect him better and give him more weapons to operate with, too. In my last two mock drafts I had Florida tight end Kyle Pitts landing here. But now I'm thinking more about protection these days (yes, the Super Bowl really rubbed off on me) and I think Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech makes a ton of sense here. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Darrisaw has an ideal frame to go along with long arms, quick feet and strong hands. He's one of the best prospects when it comes to squaring up and getting in position (or re-positioning) to handle pass rushers.