Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: Texans trade Deshaun Watson for No. 1 overall pick, Falcons trade down

Denver Broncos: There's been some talk about the Broncos taking a quarterback (last week I had them trading up for one), or possibly even trading for a veteran signal caller. Until that happens, I'm going to assume that Drew Locke is their guy. And in this scenario – with one of the best cornerbacks in this class still on the board – I think Denver addresses the back end of its defense and pulls the trigger on Patrick Surtain I. The former Alabama star was considered the best defensive back in the SEC and some think he has a strong case to be thought of as the best in college football.