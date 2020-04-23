Tabeek's Final 2020 Mock Draft: Falcons trade up for defensive star

Presented by

I have a lot going on outside of work right now (we all do), but I did manage to piece together one last mock draft before the real thing unfolds Thursday night.

I'm sure you've heard or read about all of the rumors related to the Falcons, especially the ones about them trading up. I have a feeling they will, and that's based on a gut feeling. Nothing else, I promise.

So, without further ado, here is final 2020 mock draft. Let me know how you feel about the pick here. Enjoy.

CIN-Mock5-Burrow
1
CIN
Bengals_table
QB Joe Burrow
LSU

The Bengals are taking Burrow. They've made it pretty clear they're staying put and they need a quarterback.

WAS_Mock5-Young
2
WAS
Redskins_table
DE Chase Young
Ohio State

There was a rumor Wednesday night that the Falcons were trying to land the No. 2 spot in a trade. I think the Redskins stay put and take the best player in this class.

M6_Lions_Okudah
3
DET
Lions_table
CB Jeff Okudah
Ohio State

I could see the Lions trading down, but they need help on defense and a cornerback, too. They take the top-rated corner in this class.

M2_Giants-Wills
4
NYG
Giants_table
OL Jedrick Wills Jr.
Alabama

The Giants could be tempted to go defense here (and take Isaiah Simmons) but fixing the offensive line is a priority. They take Wills, an immediate upgrade.

MFinal_MIA_Herbert
5
MIA
Dolphins_table
QB Justin Herbert
Oregon

The longer this process has gone on, the more apparent it's become that Miami really likes Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa, who has injury concerns. Unless it's all a smokescreen ...

MF_LAC_Thomas
6
LAC
Chargers_table
OL Andrew Thomas
Georgia

The Chargers say they're all in on Tyrod Taylor. Maybe so. Or maybe they'll sign Cam Newton. Who knows, but they need to upgrade the offensive line and Thomas is a can't-miss prospect.

CAR_Mock5-Simmons
7
CAR
Panthers_table
LB Isaiah Simmons
Clemson

With a major void to fill at linebacker, Carolina pounces on the ex-Clemson star with freakish athletic skills.

MF_ATL_Brown
8
ATL
Falcons_Table
DT Derrick Brown
Auburn

MOCK TRADE (via AZ): The Falcons have been rumored to move up in hopes of landing a difference-maker on defense. They do just that and trade up from 16 to land Brown, an absolute monster inside. Atlanta will likely have to give up its second-round pick and either a late-round pick or a future pick.

MF_JAX_Henderson
9
JAX
Jaguars_table
CB C.J. Henderson
Florida

Some scouts think Henderson might be more pro-ready than Okudah because of his cover skills (he just needs to work on his tackling). Regardless, the Jags upgrade their secondary with the ex-Gator star.

Browns_M1
10
CLE
Browns_table
OL Tristan Wirfs
Iowa

One of the Browns' top priorities is to improve their protection up front and bolster that offensive line. The former Hawkeye star is more than capable.

M9_Jets_Lamb
11
NYJ
Jets_table
WR CeeDee Lamb
Oklahoma

Do they need to protect Sam Darnold better? For sure, but he needs weapons, too, and they land perhaps the most explosive receiver in this class.

OAK_Mock5-Jeudy
12
LV
Raiders_table
WR Jerry Jeudy
Alabama

With the top-tier quarterbacks now off the board, the Raiders opt for a downfield threat. Jeudy is one of the best playmakers in this receiver-rich class.

M9_49ers_Kinlaw
13
SF
49ers_table
DL Javon Kinlaw
South Carolina

(via IND): They traded away DeForest Buckner, a former first-round pick. They jump on Kinlaw, the best pass-rushing interior lineman in this class.

M9_Bucs_Becton
14
TB
Bucs_table
OL Mekhi Becton
Louisville

The Bucs know they must protect their prized free-agent, QB Tom Brady. Becton has all of the physical tools and impressed at the combine.

DEN_Mock5-Ruggs
15
DEN
Broncos_table
WR Henry Ruggs III
Alabama

The Broncos need a downfield threat to pair with Courtland Sutton. Ruggs and his 4.27 speed should fit nicely.

MF_AZ_Chaisson
16
AZ
Cardinals_Table
EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson
LSU

MOCK TRADE (via ATL): They could go offensive line here (they need a tackle), but they won't pass up on Chaisson. The ex-LSU star possesses freakish athletic skills and knows how to get to the passer.

MF_DAL_Gross-Matos
17
DAL
Cowboys_table
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Penn State

The Cowboys could go cornerback, but with Okudah and Henderson off the board, they take the former Penn State standout, a player they've been rumored to be studying for quite some time.

Dolphins_M1-2
18
MIA
Dolphins_table
OL Josh Jones
Houston

(via PIT): The Dolphins continue with their rebuild by taking Jones, who is strong, athletic and ready to step in on Day 1.

MF_LV_Murray
19
LV
Raiders_table
LB Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma

(via CHI): There's not much Murray can't do from the middle linebacker spot. The ex-Sooner can play the run, cover and packs a punch when he hits.

MF_JAX_Tua
20
JAX
Jaguars_table
QB Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama

(via LAR): Despite the injury concerns, there's too much upside with Tua Tagovailoa to pass up, especially for the Jaguars. He'll come in and push Gardner Minshew for the starting job.

MF_PHI_Fulton
21
PHI
Eagles_table
CB Kristian Fulton
LSU

The cornerback-needy Eagles take Fulton, who is considered to be "one of the stickiest man-cover corners in all of college football."

MF_MIN_Terrell
22
MIN
Vikings_table
CB A.J. Terrell
Clemson

(via BUF): The Vikings have lost three cornerbacks and two safeties so far in free agency. Taking Terrell, who is long, athletic, and considered to be a prototypical corner, makes sense.

M6_Patriots_Love
23
NE
Patriots_table
QB Jordan Love
Utah State

The Patriots might end up adding another veteran quarterback into the mix (see Andy Dalton), but don't rule out them jumping on the physically gifted QB from Utah State who has tons of upside.

MF_NO_Queen
24
NO
Saints_table
LB Patrick Queen
LSU

WIth Gronk and Hayden Hurst now roaming through the middle of defenses in the NFC South, the Saints stay local and pounce on the star linebacker out of LSU.

MF_MIN_Epenesa
25
MIN
Vikings_table
DE A.J. Epenesa
Iowa

The Vikings stay on defense and take Epenesa, a standout pass rusher from Iowa who possesses a high-motor and solid frame.

MF_MIA_Clevland
26
MIA
Dolphins_table
OL Ezra Cleveland
Boise State

(via HOU): Now that they have their franchise quarterback, the Dolphins continue to overhaul their offensive line with the Boise State star who is 6-foot-6, 311 pounds and has tons of upside.

M7_Seahawks_Jefferson
27
SEA
Seahawks_table
WR Justin Jefferson
LSU

Edge rusher and offensive line are needs but Russell Wilson needs some more weapons at his disposal. Jefferson is a playmaker.

MF_BAL_Taylor
28
BAL
Ravens_table
RB Jonathan Taylor
Wisconsin

The Ravens know they can't (and shouldn't) rely totally on Lamar Jackson's legs for the long term, so they add perhaps the best running back in this class. Taylor was extremely productive at Wisconsin.

M9_Titans_Baun
29
TEN
Titans_table
DE/LB Zack Baun
Wisconsin

Baun is a sideline-to-sideline wrecking ball who can also rush the passer well and Titans coach Mike Vrabel is extremely pleased to add him into the mix on D.

MF_GB_Aiyuk
30
GB
Packers_table
WR Brandon Aiyuk
Arizona State

It seems like we say it every year, but ... Aaron Rodgers needs more weapons. The former Arizona State star has decent size and is a threat in the return game as well.

M7_49ers_Ruiz
31
SF
49ers_table
OL Cesar Ruiz
Michigan

The 49ers need help up front and Ruiz is considered the best center (and interior lineman) in this class and can also slide over and play guard.

M7_Chiefs_Swift
32
KC
Chiefs_table
RB D'Andre Swift
Georgia

The Chiefs' secondary has taken somewhat of a hit in free agency, but they jump on Swift, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry during his entire career at Georgia.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here belong to Matthew Tabeek and and do not represent the opinions of the Atlanta Falcons' front office staff, coaches and executives unless it is noted otherwise.

