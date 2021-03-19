Tabeek's Final Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, land 'generational' player and best all-around defender

Atlanta Falcons: In case you've missed it, the Falcons have made it clear that they are rolling with Matt Ryan for at least the next two to three seasons. Atlanta needed to create space to get under the salary cap and the decision to restructure Ryan's deal a fourth time and spread it over the next three seasons might have been their best (and only option). It's also clear that the Falcons believe they can win with Ryan – and I think they'll use this draft to build around the core of this team. A trade here with the Eagles allows Atlanta to still land a “generational talent” in Kyle Pitts and acquire picks to possibly move back up into the first to select another impact player. Imagine the 6-foot-6 Pitts – a touchdown scoring machine at Florida – in Arthur Smith's offense with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst. Remember, Pitts is not your average tight end. He's more in the mold of a Travis Kelce or George Kittle – and any team would like an option like that. Pitts earned a96.1 PFF receiving grade and posted 10 catches on targets 20-plus yards downfield last year. That's only five behind DeVonta Smith on 11 less targets.