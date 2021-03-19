Tabeek's Final Mock Draft: Falcons trade down, land 'generational' player and best all-around defender
By Matthew Tabeek
Here it is, my final mock draft (but word is, more will be coming here in the near future).
The NFL Draft is still 41 days from today and we are still in the thick of free agency. A lot can and will happen between now and then. Since this is my last day with the Atlanta Falcons, I'm just doing what I always do every week here – making an educated guess with these picks based on recent moves, headlines and rumors.
The Falcons made some news this past week and restructured Matt Ryan's deal to get in compliance with the salary cap. It's a significant move on a number of fronts, especially on how it will impact the team's cap for at least the three seasons.
It also sends a signal that the Falcons believe they can win with Ryan right now, and there's a good chance that build accordingly in the coming weeks and months – including the draft in April.
So, without further ado, here is my final mock draft, 10.0, with the updated draft order (see order explanation at the bottom of the page).
Jacksonville Jaguars: I had only one scenario where the Jaguars did not Trevor Lawrence – and that was only because I had them landing Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Texans. In other words, there's little to no chance the Jags give up the No. 1 pick and don't land Lawrence. He's the best QB prospect to come out in several years. This one is a slam dunk.
- Needs: QB, OT, CB, EDGE
New York Jets: The Jets could roll with Sam Darnold, keep him on the roster and make him compete for the starting job or they could trade him to a QB-needy team. The question here is, does New York stay put at No. 2 and draft a quarterback who could potentially beat out Darnold for the job and be the guy for years to come or does it trade down and acquire more picks? I think the Jets will take Zach Wilson and he'll be that guy.
- Needs: QB, EDGE, CB