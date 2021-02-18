Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Falcons trade down, land one of the top defenders in this draft class 

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Falcons trade down, land one of the top defensive players in this class
The NFL news cycle never stops, and the landscape is always changing.
This past season was unlike any other we've ever experienced – extremely challenging and wildly unpredictable.
And it's carried into the offseason.
There have already been some blockbuster trades, lots of rumors, and more are sure to come. We saw it with the Matthew Stafford trade to the Rams and again on Thursday when the Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz.
As we await a new TV deal and wonder what the salary cap number will be (hopefully before the new league year begins on March 17), teams are preparing for free agency and scrutinizing their draft boards.
For Atlanta Falcons fans, a new regime – general manager and head coach – is in place and much of the attention now is focused on Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith, and how they will attempt to reshape this Falcons roster into one that suits their short-term and long-term vision for sustained success here in Atlanta.
So, without further ado, here is mock draft 6.0 with the updated draft order (see order explanation at the bottom of the page).
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars need to address a lot of positions, with quarterback being at the top of the list. With the No. 1 overall pick, the decision here is a no-brainer: Trevor Lawrence, who is considered to be the best quarterback prospect coming out since Andrew Luck.
- Needs: QB, OT, CB, EDGE
New York Jets: Speaking of an unpredictable offseason, the Jets – who hold a bevy of draft picks already – could go in a number of different directions. Will they stick with Sam Darnold or move on? Will the new coaching staff push to draft a quarterback or build around Darnold? I think Zach Wilson is too good to pass up and they turn the page on Darnold.
- Needs: QB, EDGE, CB
