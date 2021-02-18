Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Falcons trade down, land one of the top defenders in this draft class 

Atlanta Falcons: This is another ideal scenario for the Falcons. They still have a top-10 pick and acquire more draft picks in the process, which will be key in reshaping the roster and infusing more talent while dealing with a very tight salary cap. By the time training camp rolls around, the back end of the Falcons defense could look very different – and for good reason. Atlanta surrendered a lot of big plays (only the Lions allowed more total completions of 15-plus yards) and needs to inject more talent to go along with A.J. Terrell, a budding star. The Falcons add Patrick Surtain II, who many scouts and draft analysts consider the top cornerback prospect in this class. Pairing Surtain and Terrell together would go a long way in turning that defense around under Dean Pees and his "multiple but simple" defensive philosophy.