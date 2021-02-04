Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Falcons trade down, land do-it-all defender

While anything can happen in the NFL, it's becoming more and more apparent that the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan won't be parting ways anytime soon. I've said repeatedly that it makes no financial sense. It's just as important to note that Ryan is still playing a high level and he is not the source of this team's biggest struggles.

Even Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he would be "completely shocked" if Ryan wasn't on the Falcons roster next year.

Why do I bring it up now and here? Well, with a growing number of teams seeking to make changes behind center – or looking to fill a major void there – that opens the possibility for the Falcons to possibly trade down from the No. 4 spot in April and still land the player sitting atop their draft board.

And that's exactly how this week's mock draft – No. 4.0 – plays out.