Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Falcons trade down, land do-it-all defender

While anything can happen in the NFL, it's becoming more and more apparent that the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan won't be parting ways anytime soon. I've said repeatedly that it makes no financial sense. It's just as important to note that Ryan is still playing a high level and he is not the source of this team's biggest struggles.
Even Falcons owner Arthur Blank said he would be "completely shocked" if Ryan wasn't on the Falcons roster next year.
Why do I bring it up now and here? Well, with a growing number of teams seeking to make changes behind center – or looking to fill a major void there – that opens the possibility for the Falcons to possibly trade down from the No. 4 spot in April and still land the player sitting atop their draft board.
And that's exactly how this week's mock draft – No. 4.0 – plays out.
So, without further ado, here is mock draft 4.0 with the updated draft order (see order explanation at the bottom of the page). Let me know how you feel about the pick here. Enjoy.
Jacksonville Jaguars: They need a franchise quarterback and have the pick of the lot. They take Trevor Lawrence, who some think is the best prospect in the last five years.
New York Jets: There's been a lot of talk (and rumors) about Deshaun Watson and a possible trade to the Jets, but the new regime takes Justin Fields to build around.
Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Tua Tagovailoa is their guy, their franchise quarterback. But he needs some weapons. They take Ja'Marr Chase, the best receiver in this class.
TRADE
- Panthers receive: No. 4 overall (2021), sixth-round pick (2022)
- Falcons receive: No. 8 overall (2021), No. 39 overall (2021), first-round pick (2022), second-round pick (2022), sixth-round pick (2022)
Carolina Panthers: With Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields off the board and other QB-needy teams looking to move, the Panthers trade up and land BYU star Zach Wilson.
Cincinnati Bengals: They need to do a much better job of protecting their franchise quarterback, and they take Penei Sewell, a top tackle prospect out of Oregon.
Philadelphia Eagles: It's not the sexy pick but it's the right pick. No matter who lines up under center, the Eagles need to fix that line. Rashawn Slater is the best choice here.
Detroit Lions: They pulled off the trade for Jared Goff along with a nice haul of draft picks. Now they give a chance to succeed by drafting DeVonta Smith, the Heisman winner.
TRADE
- Falcons receive: No. 8 overall (2021), No. 39 overall (2021), first-round pick (2022), second-round pick (2022), sixth-round pick (2022)
- Panthers receive: No. 4 overall (2021), sixth-round pick (2022)
Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons pass on a QB, trade down four spots and still land their guy, linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons. New defensive coordinator Dean Pees is ecstatic because he now has a weapon he can insert into his "multiple but simple" defense. Parsons is a game-changing defender who can rush the passer, stuff the run and is effective in pass coverage. Pees likes to keep teams guessing on the front end of the defense and simple on the back end. Parsons is a talent who can do it all and wreak havoc for Atlanta's defense.
Denver Broncos: The two best corners in this class are Caleb Farley and Patrick Surtain II. I'm going with Farley here, who has great size, is instinctive and once played receiver.
Dallas Cowboys: They might be tempted to pick tight end Kyle Pitts here, but that defense was atrocious last season. Instead, they take Patrick Surtain II to shore things up.
New York Giants: Gregory Rousseau is a bit raw but also a freakish talent and could be a very good pro. Rousseau tallied 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019 in Coral Gables.
San Francisco 49ers: Rumors have been swirling that the 49ers are shopping for a QB. After much speculation, they stay put and land a potential star in Trey Lance of NDSU.
Los Angeles Chargers: They struck gold with Justin Herbert and start surrounding him with weapons like Kyle Pitts, a game-changer with his size, speed, freakish receiving skills.
Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings elect to ramp up their pass rush and Michigan's Kwity Paye is a great option. He's one of the best edge rushers in this draft class with big upside.
New England Patriots: This one seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots. Cam Newton isn't the long-term solution. Mac Jones, a Heisman Trophy finalist, checks all of the boxes.
Arizona Cardinals: How can they pass on Jaylen Waddle here? The Alabama star gives Kyler Murray and Co. another weapon who can stretch the field and attack defenses.
Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders were third worst in points allowed (29.9 per game). Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can be utilized in a number of different ways (even at safety).
Miami Dolphins: An offensive lineman or a linebacker/edge rusher would be tempting here but they take Najee Harris, a bruising back who can do it all – and catch the ball.
Washington Football Team: With the top quarterbacks off the board, they address another need, offensive line. Christian Darrisaw has an ideal frame, long arms and quick feet.
Chicago Bears: The Bears need to improve up front, regardless of who the quarterback might be. Alijah Vera-Tucker is a competent, nimble blocker who can play guard and tackle.
Indianapolis Colts: Indy has a lot of decisions to make, including at QB. They also need to address the defense. Jaycee Horn, one of the best corners in the SEC, is the pick.
Tennessee Titans: The Titans ranked last in sack percentage and third-to-last in pressure rate. Zaven Collins won the Bronko Nagurksi Award, was a runner-up for the Butkus Award.
New York Jets (via SEA): Robert Saleh and the Jets go defense here and pounce on Azeez Ojulari. The Georgia star can rush the QB, is solid against the run and in pass coverage.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Their left tackle, running back, receiver and No. 2 pass rusher are ticketed for the open market. Alex Leatherwood could play guard or tackle.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR): Now that they've got their quarterback, they put some pieces around him. Jalen Mayfield has ideal size, length, mobility and power.
Cleveland Browns: They had all sorts of issues on defense at times in 2020. Tyson Campbell has good size (6-foot-2, 185) and many think his best football is ahead.
Baltimore Ravens: They could face some losses on offense in the offseason and Kadarius Toney has been described as an "electrifying" receiver. He has kick returning skills, too.
New Orleans Saints: They address the defensive line. Christian Barmore is disruptive, excels as a pass rusher, has ideal length, foot speed. He can get to the quarterback.
Green Bay Packers: A weapon for Aaron Rodgers. Makes sense. Rashod Bateman is big, fast and one of the best receivers. He had an extremely productive career at Minnesota.
Buffalo Bills: Cornerback could be a position of need. Asante Samuel Jr. is fast, twitchy, has good instincts. He broke up 29 passes and made four interceptions in three seasons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Defense – and improving that pass rush – should be a priority. Jaelan Phillips, who transferred to Miami, has a non-stop motor and played well in 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs: They need help up front, especially on the interior, and Wyatt Davis is tough as nails, smart, powerful and agile. He could solidify that front for years to come.
Teams without a first-round pick
As it stands right now, three teams do not have a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They are the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Their team needs, actual draft picks (and rounds) are listed below:
Current picks (round): 67 (3), 100 (4), 113 (4), 131 (5), 164 (6), 178 (6), 188 (6), 195 (7)
Current picks (round): 57 (2), 185 (6), 217 (7)
Current picks (round): 56 (2), 120 (4), 151 (5), 184 (6)
2021 NFL Draft order
- A note on the draft order: The non-playoff teams are picks 1-18 (the team with the worst record, Jacksonville, picks first overall). The rest will be determined as the playoffs unfold. Teams that will be eliminated in the wild-card round get picks 19-24. Teams that will be eliminated in the divisional round get picks 25-28. The two teams eliminated in the AFC and NFC title games get picks 29 and 30. The Super Bowl loser will pick at 31 and the winner picks last. The current order is based on records, strength of schedule and seeding (via Tankathon).
