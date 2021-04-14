Mock Draft 11.0: With trade prospects brewing, Falcons sit tight, draft top offensive talent

Videos Daniel Jeremiah on Falcons picking fourth overall: 'the opportunity to take a quarterback is too good to pass up'

Videos Free agent signing Jonathan Bullard speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Evaluating quarterbacks | GM Terry Fontenot

Videos ATL – I'm back. | Steve Wyche partners with Falcons

Videos What should Falcons do with No. 4 overall pick in draft?

Videos Building the Falcons Roster & Building Relationships with the Players | Head Coach Arthur Smith

Videos Veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews speaks to the media after signing with Falcons

Videos NFL Analyst Mina Kimes discusses why Falcons' picking fourth overall is the 'most interesting pick in the Draft'

Videos Evaluating the current roster | GM Terry Fontenot

Videos 404 Day mural comes to life with Atlanta artist Fabian "Occasional Superstar" Williams

Videos Fixing the Falcons through the 2021 draft 'Move the Sticks'

Videos Chad Reuter projects every Falcons pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Videos Frelund break down her picks for Jets, Falcons in her Mock Draft 2.0

Videos Fabian Moreau excited to join Atlanta Falcons

Videos Breaking down the new coaching staff | Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith

Videos Free agent signing Mike Davis talks to media about 'coming home' to Atlanta

Videos Free agent signing Barkevious Mingo speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Creating lasting and impactful change | Coach of the Year Derrick Avery

Videos Free agent signing Lee Smith speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Filling the needs in free agency to draft the best players on the board | GM Terry Fontenot

Videos Bucky Brooks: Zach Wilson makes sense for Falcons No. 4 pick

Videos Free agent signing Erik Harris speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Mock Drafts, Free Agency moves, a special message, and Ryan Wilson's bold predictions | Bird Noises Podcast

Videos We thank you, Drew Brees | New Orleans Saints rival retires

Videos Jason La Canfora has bold predictions, discusses Smith & Fontenot, NFC South, NFL Draft | Bird Noises Podcast

Videos Nick Shook: Three ideal free agency pairings in the NFC

Videos From South Korea, to the NFL and the Premier League | Younghoe Koo & Heung-Min Son talk about their paths to professional sports

Videos Inspire Change: Arthur Blank and the Falcons reflect on Rep. John Lewis

Videos The impact of HBCUs on & off the field

Videos Scott Pioli lays out dream offseason for the Atlanta Falcons

Videos Game Theory: Cynthia Frelund shares her WR corps rankings with Steve Smith Sr.

Videos Matt Ryan and Terry Fontenot tour new Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center at Flowery Branch

Videos Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith discuss free agency, college pro days and the upcoming draft

Videos NFL Roundtable: Michael Vick details his journey as a black quarterback

Videos The salary cap situation and what it means for Falcons, Saints and NFL - Joel Corry helps explain | Bird Noises Podcast

Videos NFC South rookies make an impact | Grading the 2020 rookies

Videos A New Regime | The story on how Arthur Smith & Terry Fontenot were hired by the Atlanta Falcons

Videos Spread the love | Freddie Falcon's Valentine's Day Freddie-Grams

Videos Arthur Smith calls into the Scott Van Pelt Show