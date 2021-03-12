Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 9.0: Falcons make a pair of trades, land Alabama duo in first round
By Matthew Tabeek
The Falcons hold the No. 4 pick, have nine draft picks, have very little room under the salary cap and have tough decisions to make about the futures of some of their highest-paid players.
They also need to get better, as in add more talent to the roster. After making a Super Bowl run in 2016 and falling in the playoffs to the eventual Super Bowl champs in 2017, Atlanta has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons.
The best way to build is through the draft. It's not about drafting more players; it's about drafting talented players.
RELATED CONTENT
As someone recently pointed out to me, no one remembers a team's needs, but they always remember when a team passes on top talent in the draft.
It's about taking the best players. It's not about taking lots of players.
So, without further ado, here is mock draft 9.0 with the updated draft order (see order explanation at the bottom of the page).
Jacksonville Jaguars: No need to get cute here. Go get the franchise quarterback. While the Jags need to address a lot of positions, quarterback is at the top of the list. The decision here is a no-brainer: Trevor Lawrence, who is considered to be the best quarterback prospect coming out since Andrew Luck. He checks all of the boxes for new coach Urban Meyer.
- Needs: QB, OT, CB, EDGE
- Previous: QB Trevor Lawrence
New York Jets: The Jets could go in a number of directions here, but the new coaching staff will turn the page on Sam Darnold and take Zach Wilson here. Wilson is sneaky fast, slippery in the open field, processes things quickly, is accurate and makes good decisions. I've made it clear who he reminds me of. He's just too good to pass up.
- Needs: QB, EDGE, CB
- Previous: QB Zach Wilson