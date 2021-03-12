Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 9.0: Falcons make a pair of trades, land Alabama duo in first round

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons trade back, land the top cornerback in this class and also pick up a second- and third-round pick this year (which will come in handy several picks later). By the time training camp rolls around, the back end of the Falcons defense will look very different – and for good reason. Atlanta surrendered a lot of big plays (only the Lions allowed more total completions of 15-plus yards) and needs to inject more talent to go along with A.J. Terrell, a budding star. The Falcons add Patrick Surtain II, who many scouts and draft analysts consider the top cornerback prospect in this class. Pairing Surtain and Terrell together would go a long way in turning that defense around under Dean Pees and his "multiple but simple" defensive philosophy.