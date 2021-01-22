Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Jets trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons secure future at QB

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith and the Falcons know they can win with Matt Ryan. They also don't plan on picking in the top five of the NFL Draft again anytime soon. Now is the chance to secure their future at quarterback and have him sit behind Ryan and learn. They pounce on BYU's Zach Wilson, who looked like the best quarterback prospect in this class at times in 2020. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Wilson is athletic, can make all of the throws and is extremely accurate. This past season he completed 247 of 336 passes (73.5 percent) for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also tossed just three interceptions in 2020 – two were tipped balls and a third was a Hail Mary before the half. Wilson is smart, decisive, has a strong arm and can run. There's a lot to like, and many teams are moving him up their draft boards.