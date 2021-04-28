Mock Draft 13.0: Deal with Denver adds picks while Rashawn Slater adds muscle to OL

Videos Terry Fontenot & Arthur Smith pre-draft press conference

Videos Dave Archer's top 20 value draft prospects | #1-5

Videos Wyche explores options Falcons are considering with No. 4 pick

Videos Projecting picks for Falcons, Broncos, Pats in PFF's draft simulator 'Path to the Draft'

Videos Wyche: How Falcons could structure a potential Julio Jones trade deal

Videos Steve Wyche sits down with Kelsey Conway ahead of the NFL Draft: 'The Falcons are looking for immediate impact'

Videos Dear Coach Smith, take the time to get to know me. Embrace who I am.

Videos Dave Archer's top 20 value draft prospects | #6-10

Videos Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Dabo Swinney on recruiting, life lessons, legacies and more

Videos Best pass rusher draft prospect for the Falcons?

Videos Top offensive line prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft

Videos 'It's about getting the right 53' | GM Terry Fontenot

Videos Who is the best player available for the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Videos Gearing up for the 2021 NFL Draft | Head Coach Arthur Smith

Videos Rise Up Road Trip presented by Georgia Power

Videos Will the Falcons draft a QB in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Videos Dave Archer's top 20 value draft prospects | #11-15

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson: 'Put me out there when my name is called, and I'll go out there and make a play'

Videos Free agent signing Duron Harmon speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Dave Archer's top 20 value draft prospects | #16-20

Videos "Now is when things get really serious" | Steve Wyche on Kyle Pitts and Falcons NFL Draft options

Videos Schrager: Why Kyle Pitts is the 'perfect fit' for Falcons at No. 4 overall

Videos Getting Real with Grady Jarrett Podcast | Ray Lewis on resilience, rising above the rest & his joy

Videos NFC South Roster Reset: Biggest offseason changes for Falcons

Videos "They can compete for the NFC South" | Steve Wyche talks NFL Draft and more with FOX 5

Videos Daniel Jeremiah on Falcons picking fourth overall: 'the opportunity to take a quarterback is too good to pass up'

Videos Free agent signing Jonathan Bullard speaks to the media for the first time

Videos Evaluating quarterbacks | GM Terry Fontenot

Videos ATL – I'm back. | Steve Wyche partners with Falcons

Videos What should Falcons do with No. 4 overall pick in draft?

Videos Building the Falcons Roster & Building Relationships with the Players | Head Coach Arthur Smith

Videos Veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews speaks to the media after signing with Falcons

Videos NFL Analyst Mina Kimes discusses why Falcons' picking fourth overall is the 'most interesting pick in the Draft'

Videos Evaluating the current roster | GM Terry Fontenot

Videos 404 Day mural comes to life with Atlanta artist Fabian "Occasional Superstar" Williams

Videos Fixing the Falcons through the 2021 draft 'Move the Sticks'

Videos Chad Reuter projects every Falcons pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Videos Frelund break down her picks for Jets, Falcons in her Mock Draft 2.0

Videos Fabian Moreau excited to join Atlanta Falcons