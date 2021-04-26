2021 Atlanta Falcons Draft Guide

There is a tremendous amount of buzz and excitement surrounding the Falcons top selection in the draft, that's almost an understatement at this point. However, the club's ability to find contributing players with its additional eight picks will be an important factor in building the roster for the short, mid-and –long-term future. With that in mind, we'll look at where the Falcons are picking in the later rounds and some of the team's current day-three finds.

Round 2 | 35 overall

2021 will mark the second time Atlanta will pick at 35. The last time the Falcons held that pick was 2001 when they selected tight end Alge Crumpler. The UNC product was a four-time Pro Bowler and currently ranks sixth in club history with 35 touchdown receptions.

Notable 35th picks: RB Nick Chubb (2018, Cleveland), TE Hunter Henry (2016, Los Angeles Chargers), G Joel Bitonio (2014, Cleveland), TE Zach Ertz (2013, Philadelphia), CB Charles Tillman (2003, Chicago), TE John Mackey (1963, New York Jets), QB Fran Tarkenton (1961, Boston Patriots)

And Now You Know: Alge Crumpler's 35 touchdowns are tied with Tony Gonzalez for the most by a tight end in franchise history.

Round 3 | 68 overall

The Falcons have picked 68th twice in team history, selecting LSU cornerback Chevis Jackson in 2008 and Wisconsin defensive back Dezmen Southward in 2014. Both players spent two seasons in Atlanta.

Notable 68th picks: LB Lance Briggs (2003, Chicago), LB Jack Del Rio (1985, New Orleans)

Round 4 | 108 overall

Atlanta has never picked at 108. The Falcons have selected 107th once (Justin Hardy, 2015) and 109 four times.

Notable 108th picks: WR Brian Hartline (2009, Miami), WR Jerricho Cotchery (2004, New York Jets), QB David Garrard (2002, Jacksonville)

Round 5 | 148 overall

The Falcons have made the 148th selection four times in team history. The Falcons selected Colorado State defensive back Kevin McCadam in 2002, Duke quarterback Ben Bennett in 1984, West Texas A&M defensive back Ray Brown in 1971, and Elizabeth City State running back Eugene Snipes in 1967.

Notable 148th picks: LB Dre Greenlaw (2019, San Francisco)

And Now You Know: Despite never playing in a game for the Falcons, and only seeing action in one game during his NFL career, Bennett would go on to win Arena League Football MVP honors in 1988 and was inducted into the Arena Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Round 5 | 182 overall

The Falcons have only selected 182nd once, picking Florida linebacker Tim Paulk in 1992. He did not see any game action in the NFL.

Notable 182nd picks: RB Aaron Jones (2017, Green Bay), LB Lee Woodall (1994, San Francisco), T Rayfield Wright (1967, Dallas)

Round 5 | 183 overall

Similar to 182, the Falcons have made the 183rd pick once in club history. The Falcons took Boise State defensive back Jeff Turk in 1983 but he also did not see any game action in the NFL.

Notable 183rd picks: RB Marion Butts (1989, San Diego Chargers), RB Bo Jackson (1987, Los Angeles Raiders), T Cody Risien (1979, Cleveland)

And Now You Know: The Falcons have had consecutive picks 13 times, including 2014, 2013, 1992, 1979, 1975, and 1970. In 1972, the Falcons made three straight picks, selecting 40th, 41st, and 42nd overall. In the club's first draft in 1966, Atlanta held the first pick and the last pick in each round which led to consecutive picks five times, 16th and 17th, 32nd, and 33rd, 48th and 49th, 64th and 65th, and 80th and 81st.

Round 6 | 187 overall

2021 will mark the first time that the Falcons have picked at 187 overall.

Notable 187th picks: QB Matt Hasselbeck (1998, Green Bay), DB Louis Breeden (1977, Cincinnati)

Round 6 | 219 overall

Atlanta has picked at 219 four times, including 2004, 2001, 1981, and 1976. In 2001, the Falcons selected Hawaii guard Kynan Forney who would go on to be a key member of the offensive line that blocked for one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in franchise history in 2004 and 2005.

Notable 219th picks: QB Elvis Grbac (1993, San Francisco), DB Barry Wilburn (1985, Washington), G Mark Bortz (1983, Chicago), T Brad Benson (1978, New England)