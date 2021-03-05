Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 8.0: Falcons draft 'a more mobile version of Dak Prescott' at No. 4
By Matthew Tabeek
The 2021 NFL Draft is only 55 days away and, based on what we've already seen this offseason, a lot is expected to unfold in the next seven or so weeks.
Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff are already in new cities. Change is expected in Chicago, Washington and New England. No one knows what'll happen in Philadelphia, Houston, New Orleans, Denver and San Francisco, either.
Sure, change is always in the air in the NFL but following an unprecedented season like 2020, it feels safe to say that we should expect the unexpected in 2021. However, one thing you will not see in this week's mock draft are any trades. After three last week, there are zero in mock 8.0.
So, without further ado, here is mock draft 8.0 with the updated draft order (see order explanation at the bottom of the page).
Jacksonville Jaguars: Last week I had a scenario where the Jaguars traded this pick (for Deshaun Watson). There's very little chance that happens. I'd be surprised if the draft card isn't already be filled out with Trevor Lawrence's name on it and ready to go (I'm kidding, sort of). Lawrence checks all of the boxes and this one should be a no-brainer for the Jacksonville brass. Hey, New York Jets, you are (unofficially) on the clock.
- Needs: QB, OT, CB, EDGE
- Previous: Trade with Houston for QB Deshaun Watson
- Needs: QB, OT, CB, EDGE
New York Jets: It's starting to sound like the Jets are at least open to moving on from Sam Darnold. They could build around him or they could trade him to a QB-needy team. If it's the latter, I think they take Zach Wilson, who is rising up NFL draft boards. Wilson is athletic, can make all of the throws and is extremely accurate. He is also smart, decisive, has a strong arm and can run. There's a lot to like here, and that's why I can't see the Jets passing on him.
- Needs: QB, EDGE, CB
- Previous: QB Zach Wilson
- Needs: QB, EDGE, CB
Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Surprised? Don't be. The Dolphins will likely add some offensive weapons to their offense to help Tua Tagovailoa thrive, and Kyle Pitts is not your average tight end. He's more in the mold of a Travis Kelce or George Kittle – and any team would like an option like that. Pitts earned a 96.1 PFF receiving grade and posted 10 catches on targets 20-plus yards downfield last year. That's only five behind DeVonta Smith on 11 less targets.
- Needs: WR, OL, LB, EDGE
- Previous: WR Ja'Marr Chase
- Needs: WR, OL, LB, EDGE