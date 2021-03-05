Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 8.0: Falcons draft 'a more mobile version of Dak Prescott' at No. 4

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons are up, and new GM Terry Fontenot has said repeatedly that the No. 4 is not only valuable, but they plan to take full advantage of it (and don't plan to pick this high again anytime soon). Considering where Matt Ryan is in his illustrious career, this pick just screams quarterback in this scenario. Why? Because Justin Fields is sitting here. This is how draft expert Matt Miller described Fields recently: "He is the strongest arm, most athletic quarterback in this class. 6-3, 228 pounds. When I look at him, I see a more mobile Dak Prescott." Oh, if Miller's right (and he often is), I think the Falcons pounce on the Georgia native. Fields isn't just a shooter, but a scorer – and that's what you need in today's NFL. He'll benefit from watching and learning behind Ryan in Arthur Smith's offense. Love this pick here.