A look at how many picks the Falcons have in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons lost their last five games of the 2020 season and finished with a 4-12 mark. As a consolation prize, Atlanta ended up with the No. 4 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Most Falcons fans appear to be excited about the idea of having a top-five pick heading into April's draft, and for good reason. When teams are picking that high in the order, they have a chance to snag an elite player – a true difference-maker.

The Falcons have held a total of 24 top-10 picks since their inaugural season back in 1966. Think about that for a minute: In Atlanta's 55 years in the league, it has had a top-10 pick in nearly half of them.

Of those 24 picks, 11 of them have been in the top five. The Falcons have also owned the No. 1 overall pick on four different occasions and selected Tommy Nobis (1966), Steve Bartkowski (1975), Aundray Bruce (1988) and Michael Vick (2001).

The first round of the 2021 draft is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland. The second and third rounds will take place on April 30 and the final four rounds will be on May 1.

As of right now, the Falcons hold six draft picks. I think they'll also be awarded at least two compensatory picks, and those are typically made known in early-to-mid March.