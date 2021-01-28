Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Georgia native comes home to Falcons, five QBs go in top 10

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons are in a good position here. They have a quarterback they can win now with in Matt Ryan and, sitting at No. 4, they could select their quarterback of the future. Also worth noting is that a number of teams could be (and are) in the market for quarterbacks. Chew on that. No one in Atlanta expects to be picking this high anytime soon and they'll pull the trigger on a QB here, taking Kennesaw, Ga., native Justin Fields, who has starred at Ohio State the last two years. The 6-foot-3 Fields passed for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2019. He also added 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Fifty-one touchdowns. While the 2020 season was an up-and-down year for Fields, the Big Ten Player of the Year's ceiling is high and he would benefit learning from a player like Ryan. There's no question that Arthur Smith would play to his strengths down the road, too.