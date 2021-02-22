Beek's Bits: Deshaun Watson, schedule littered with 'new' QBs, Fontenot's move, the next Russell Wilson?

4. QB comps with my 'untrained eye': Let's stay on the topic of quarterbacks and talk about the NFL Draft for a minute. I sometimes get asked, who would you compare this guy to or that guy to? And I always point out that while I've been working in the media since 1998 and have been an editor and covered the NFL since 2006, I'm not an NFL scout. And I have a ton of respect for the huge number of hours those folks put in watching prospects, studying video and doing their homework on players. I watch video, read a lot and have conversations with scouts, but that's about the extent of it. Regardless, I've watched the game my entire life and eat, breathe and sleep football.

So, just for fun (and because I can just link to these articles whenever I'm asked), I'll give you my QB comparisons for the top five prospects in this draft class over the next five Mondays in Beek's Bits. First up is Zach Wilson out of BYU.

I get (some of) the Patrick Mahomes comparisons, but that's not who I think of when I watch Wilson. When I watch him in the pocket and avoid pressure, I can't help but think of Tony Romo. It's like he has eyes in the back of his head, like here at the 1:28 mark. The other name that comes to mind? Another Wilson – Russell Wilson while at Wisconsin. Zach Wilson is sneaky fast and is slippery in the open field, much like Russ. The BYU star processes things quickly, is accurate and makes good decisions. Again, much like Russ. And look at their numbers:

Zach Wilson (2020): 247 of 336 attempts for 3,692 yards, 33 TD, 3 INT

Rushing: 70 attempts for 254 yards, 10 TD

Receiving: 2 catches for 32 yards (16.0 avg.)

Russell Wilson (2011): 225 of 309 for 3,175 yards, 33 TD, 4 INT

Rushing: 79 attempts for 338 yards, 6 TD

Receiving: 3 catches for 56 yards (18.7 avg.), 1 TD

And that's as much as you're getting from me. I'm not going in-depth here or providing any long explanations as to why, either. Those are simply the players who come to (my) mind when I watch these guys play with my untrained eye. If you disagree, I'm sure you'll let me know all about it. You always do!