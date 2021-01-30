Early Bird Report: Landing spots for Deshaun Watson being talked about, even with Falcons

Look, when it comes to the Falcons, a trade for Watson simply makes no sense. Forget that Atlanta has Matt Ryan, the best quarterback to ever suit up in a Falcons uniform, on the roster and that they are financially committed to him. At least for another season, and maybe two or three.

If you want to know more on why the idea of the Falcons trading for Watson is just a dream, I suggest you read Michael Cunningham's blog post in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Cunningham goes through some scenarios, explains the dead-money hit Atlanta would take in moving Ryan before and after June 1, and why even if the Falcons pulled the trigger on Watson they'd have a young QB with a thin roster and no cap space.

As I noted in my most recent mock draft, the Falcons are in a good position sitting with the No. 4 overall pick. They have a quarterback they can win now with in Ryan and they could select their quarterback of the future and groom him. The Falcons could also trade down and add more picks. It's worth noting that a number of teams could be (and are) in the market for quarterbacks – and would offer a lot to get into the top five.