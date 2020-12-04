Early Bird Report: Isaiah Oliver settling into new role for Falcons

Falcons preparing a master plan for Taysom Hill

One of the key differences between the Falcons' first meeting with the Saints just two weeks ago and their upcoming rematch is that Atlanta has a much better notion of the quarterback it will be facing. Taysom Hill's first game as a starter came against the Falcons in Week 11, and he looked much sharper than many expected.

The Falcons remain steadfast that they will be prepared for any possible situation, but it helps having at least two games to study with Hill as the main quarterback for the Saints. As D. Orlando Ledbetter writes for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta will have a plan in place for Hill.

"This time going into it preparing, Taysom has played two games now and played really well," Raheem Morris said Wednesday. "He's 2-0 as a starter. He's done a good job going out there and executing their offense. Like I told you, when they beat us, they were able to dictate terms. He was able to do the same thing this weekend versus the Broncos, so we have to go out and change the narrative and do the things that are good for us. As a coaching staff, we're put together a game plan yesterday. Feel good about it moving forward and let's go practice."

NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Younghoe Koo is on a tear in 2020. He is coming off of a game in which he made five field goals, including one from 54 yards out, and all four of his extra-point opportunities. Koo is currently the leader among all kickers in field goals made, total points and field goal percentage, and he looks to be the kicker of the future for Atlanta.

Koo's journey to the Falcons as the successor of team's all-time leading scorer, Matt Bryant, is quite the story, which Nick Toney detailed for NFL.com. Koo is one of just four Korean-American players in NFL history, and his long road to the league began back in Seoul.

"There's a lot to unpack here," Toney writes. "In summary: Koo went from Korea to Georgia, then shot a viral kicking video that got him to California and back to Georgia in time to lead all pro kickers in made field goals (29), total points (109), and field goal percentage (96.7%) in 2020.